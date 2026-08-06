Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Vertical Aerospace to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Vertical Aerospace to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of EVTL stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTL. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertical Aerospace from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vertical Aerospace from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.30.

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About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace's mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company's flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

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