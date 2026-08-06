Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Vertical Aerospace logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vertical Aerospace is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before market open on August 13, 2026, with analysts projecting a loss of $0.39 per share. The earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The company reported a Q1 loss of $0.40 per share, beating expectations for a $0.52 loss; analysts expect full-year and next-year losses of approximately $1 per share.
  • EVTL shares opened at $1.28, near their 52-week low of $1.20 and well below the $7.33 high. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $11.30, while institutional investors own 81.17% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Vertical Aerospace to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Vertical Aerospace to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of EVTL stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTL. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertical Aerospace from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vertical Aerospace from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.30.

Get Our Latest Report on EVTL

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace's mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company's flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

Read More

Earnings History for Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vertical Aerospace Right Now?

Before you consider Vertical Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertical Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Vertical Aerospace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines