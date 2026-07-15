Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.2381.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Glj Research raised Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock worth $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $303.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's 50 day moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.39. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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