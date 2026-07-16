Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $418.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $435.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.80% from the stock's current price.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.73.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $7.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.88. 832,339 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,794,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $322.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.37. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock worth $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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