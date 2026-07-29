Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.650-6.750 EPS.

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Vertiv Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $38.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,387,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,847. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.21. Vertiv has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Net sales rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit rose 51%. Vertiv Holdings Co. Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Vertiv reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Net sales rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit rose 51%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics, projecting earnings of $6.65-$6.75 per share versus the $6.47 consensus and revenue of approximately $14.0 billion versus expectations of $13.9 billion. Vertiv Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics, projecting earnings of $6.65-$6.75 per share versus the $6.47 consensus and revenue of approximately $14.0 billion versus expectations of $13.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $3.7-$3.9 billion and EPS of $1.77-$1.83. The revenue midpoint is modestly above analyst expectations, suggesting continued demand for data-center power and cooling infrastructure. Vertiv Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026

Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $3.7-$3.9 billion and EPS of $1.77-$1.83. The revenue midpoint is modestly above analyst expectations, suggesting continued demand for data-center power and cooling infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Results reflected 18% organic sales growth, a 5% contribution from acquisitions and a 1% foreign-currency benefit. Management cited minor timing shifts affecting quarterly revenue.

Results reflected 18% organic sales growth, a 5% contribution from acquisitions and a 1% foreign-currency benefit. Management cited minor timing shifts affecting quarterly revenue. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion missed the $3.38 billion analyst estimate. The sales miss overshadowed the EPS beat and raised concerns that demand or project timing may be less consistent than investors expected. Vertiv Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates

Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion missed the $3.38 billion analyst estimate. The sales miss overshadowed the EPS beat and raised concerns that demand or project timing may be less consistent than investors expected. Negative Sentiment: With Vertiv trading at a premium earnings multiple and exhibiting high share-price volatility, investors reacted negatively to the revenue miss even though earnings and full-year guidance were favorable. Vertiv Stock Sinks After Earnings

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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