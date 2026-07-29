Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.650-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.9 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.770-1.830 EPS.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $268.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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