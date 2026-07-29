Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $269.56, but opened at $245.99. Vertiv shares last traded at $238.1380, with a volume of 3,815,481 shares.

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Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Net sales rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit rose 51%. Vertiv Holdings Co. Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Vertiv reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Net sales rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit rose 51%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics, projecting earnings of $6.65-$6.75 per share versus the $6.47 consensus and revenue of approximately $14.0 billion versus expectations of $13.9 billion. Vertiv Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics, projecting earnings of $6.65-$6.75 per share versus the $6.47 consensus and revenue of approximately $14.0 billion versus expectations of $13.9 billion. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $3.7-$3.9 billion and EPS of $1.77-$1.83. The revenue midpoint is modestly above analyst expectations, suggesting continued demand for data-center power and cooling infrastructure. Vertiv Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026

Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $3.7-$3.9 billion and EPS of $1.77-$1.83. The revenue midpoint is modestly above analyst expectations, suggesting continued demand for data-center power and cooling infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Results reflected 18% organic sales growth, a 5% contribution from acquisitions and a 1% foreign-currency benefit. Management cited minor timing shifts affecting quarterly revenue.

Results reflected 18% organic sales growth, a 5% contribution from acquisitions and a 1% foreign-currency benefit. Management cited minor timing shifts affecting quarterly revenue. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion missed the $3.38 billion analyst estimate. The sales miss overshadowed the EPS beat and raised concerns that demand or project timing may be less consistent than investors expected. Vertiv Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates

Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion missed the $3.38 billion analyst estimate. The sales miss overshadowed the EPS beat and raised concerns that demand or project timing may be less consistent than investors expected. Negative Sentiment: With Vertiv trading at a premium earnings multiple and exhibiting high share-price volatility, investors reacted negatively to the revenue miss even though earnings and full-year guidance were favorable. Vertiv Stock Sinks After Earnings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 13.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $311.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after buying an additional 121,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock worth $455,531,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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