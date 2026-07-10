Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 1.6% - What's Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $315.68 and last traded at $318.6620. 2,214,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,906,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.92.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Glj Research upgraded Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $324.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here