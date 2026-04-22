Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $296.80 and last traded at $305.6490. Approximately 9,764,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,352,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.44.

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Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upgraded full‑year guide — Vertiv reported $1.17 EPS and $2.65B revenue (≈+30% YoY), delivered strong operating cash flow and raised FY 2026 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, signaling continued AI/data‑center demand. Vertiv Reports Strong First Quarter

Q1 beat and upgraded full‑year guide — Vertiv reported $1.17 EPS and $2.65B revenue (≈+30% YoY), delivered strong operating cash flow and raised FY 2026 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, signaling continued AI/data‑center demand. Positive Sentiment: Durable end‑market strength in the Americas — organic sales in the Americas rose ~44% YoY and now account for ~62% of revenue, sustaining mid‑40% growth for multiple quarters (supports continued AI infrastructure ordering). Seeking Alpha: Market Just Handed Long-Term Investors A Gift

Durable end‑market strength in the Americas — organic sales in the Americas rose ~44% YoY and now account for ~62% of revenue, sustaining mid‑40% growth for multiple quarters (supports continued AI infrastructure ordering). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/momentum narratives remain favorable — Zacks highlights Vertiv as a momentum/strong‑growth name after the quarter, which can support interest from growth investors. Zacks: Strong Momentum Stock

Analyst/momentum narratives remain favorable — Zacks highlights Vertiv as a momentum/strong‑growth name after the quarter, which can support interest from growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic partnerships/positioning in AI cooling and BESS could be incremental over time (e.g., CPower collaboration), but these are longer‑horizon positives. Yahoo Finance: Vertiv, CPower Partner

Strategic partnerships/positioning in AI cooling and BESS could be incremental over time (e.g., CPower collaboration), but these are longer‑horizon positives. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term demand concerns overseas — traders flagged a global slowdown/overseas weakness as a reason shares slipped in premarket trading, which likely pressured the stock despite strong U.S. results. Seeking Alpha: Vertiv slips premarket

Near‑term demand concerns overseas — traders flagged a global slowdown/overseas weakness as a reason shares slipped in premarket trading, which likely pressured the stock despite strong U.S. results. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance nuance — Q2 EPS guidance (1.370–1.430) sits marginally below some street expectations (~1.44), which can trigger near‑term profit‑taking despite the stronger FY guide. (Guidance details were included in the earnings release.)

Q2 guidance nuance — Q2 EPS guidance (1.370–1.430) sits marginally below some street expectations (~1.44), which can trigger near‑term profit‑taking despite the stronger FY guide. (Guidance details were included in the earnings release.) Negative Sentiment: Unusual put activity — activity in put options was elevated (≈40,486 puts, ~8% above typical volume), signaling some traders are hedging or betting on further near‑term weakness, adding short‑term downside pressure.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $263.82 and its 200-day moving average is $206.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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