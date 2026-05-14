Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Here's Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $379.94 and last traded at $375.2150. Approximately 3,583,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,049,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Vertiv from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,667,000 after acquiring an additional 992,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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