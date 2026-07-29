Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.650-6.750 EPS.

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Vertiv Stock Down 6.5%

VRT stock opened at $268.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $311.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.21. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $343.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Vertiv by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $125,331,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $134,298,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,393,000 after acquiring an additional 786,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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