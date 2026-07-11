Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,754 shares, a growth of 542.9% from the June 15th total of 4,939 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Performance

VWDRY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 86,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,970. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VWDRY. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vestas Wind Systems AS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems AS Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S OTCMKTS: VWDRY is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project's lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long‑term operations and maintenance.

Vestas' product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

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