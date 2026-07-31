V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.2059.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of V.F. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $16.00 price objective on V.F. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday.

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More V.F. News

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to growth of 2% or better while maintaining an approximately 8% operating-margin target. Revenue of $1.67 billion exceeded consensus expectations, and the company cited margin improvement and lower net debt as signs of progress. VF raises FY 2027 revenue outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to growth of 2% or better while maintaining an approximately 8% operating-margin target. Revenue of $1.67 billion exceeded consensus expectations, and the company cited margin improvement and lower net debt as signs of progress. Positive Sentiment: V.F. appointed Abhishek Dalmia as its new chief financial officer, adding permanent finance leadership as the turnaround continues. The company’s quarterly dividend remains $0.09 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of roughly 2.4%. VF names new CFO

V.F. appointed Abhishek Dalmia as its new chief financial officer, adding permanent finance leadership as the turnaround continues. The company’s quarterly dividend remains $0.09 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of roughly 2.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board’s director nominees, executive compensation and auditor selection at the annual meeting, providing continuity but no immediate change to the investment thesis. VF shareholders back board, pay and auditor choices

Shareholders approved the board’s director nominees, executive compensation and auditor selection at the annual meeting, providing continuity but no immediate change to the investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted loss was $0.27 per share versus the expected $0.22 loss and a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Revenue declined 5.2% year over year, with Vans wholesale performance weighing on results. Management acknowledged that the quarter “wasn’t great,” reinforcing concerns about the pace of recovery. VF CEO discusses quarterly results

Adjusted loss was $0.27 per share versus the expected $0.22 loss and a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Revenue declined 5.2% year over year, with Vans wholesale performance weighing on results. Management acknowledged that the quarter “wasn’t great,” reinforcing concerns about the pace of recovery. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reduced their price targets: Truist moved to $14 from $15 with a Hold rating, Wells Fargo to $16 from $18 with an Equal Weight rating, and Telsey to $17 from $20 with a Market Perform rating. Heavy put-option activity also signals elevated near-term bearish positioning.

V.F. Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VFC opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock's 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). V.F. had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 2.88%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. V.F.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $515,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 336,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,858.31. This trade represents a 9.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,078 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,635.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

Further Reading

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