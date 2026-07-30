V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the textile maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company's current price.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $18.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 price target on V.F. in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.14.

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V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). V.F. had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $515,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 336,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,769,858.31. The trade was a 9.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,078 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,635.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting V.F.

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to growth of 2% or better while maintaining an approximately 8% operating-margin target, suggesting expectations for continued progress in the turnaround. V.F. fiscal 2027 outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to growth of 2% or better while maintaining an approximately 8% operating-margin target, suggesting expectations for continued progress in the turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion exceeded the roughly $1.64 billion analyst consensus, while the company cited margin improvement and lower net debt as signs of operational progress. V.F. earnings analysis

Quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion exceeded the roughly $1.64 billion analyst consensus, while the company cited margin improvement and lower net debt as signs of operational progress. Positive Sentiment: V.F. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable September 17 to shareholders of record September 10, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

V.F. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable September 17 to shareholders of record September 10, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Needham maintained a “buy” rating despite lowering its price target to $21 from $25, while Telsey reduced its target to $17 from $20 and assigned a “market perform” rating. The mixed analyst reaction reflects potential upside but limited confidence in the recovery.

Needham maintained a “buy” rating despite lowering its price target to $21 from $25, while Telsey reduced its target to $17 from $20 and assigned a “market perform” rating. The mixed analyst reaction reflects potential upside but limited confidence in the recovery. Negative Sentiment: V.F. reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $0.27 per share, missing the expected $0.22 loss and worsening from a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Revenue also declined 5.2% year over year. V.F. first-quarter results

V.F. reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $0.27 per share, missing the expected $0.22 loss and worsening from a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Revenue also declined 5.2% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Vans remained the main weakness, with disappointing wholesale performance weighing on sales. Management acknowledged that the quarter “wasn’t great,” reinforcing concerns that the turnaround will take time. V.F. earnings commentary

Vans remained the main weakness, with disappointing wholesale performance weighing on sales. Management acknowledged that the quarter “wasn’t great,” reinforcing concerns that the turnaround will take time. Negative Sentiment: The company also announced a new chief financial officer, adding leadership-transition uncertainty as investors evaluate execution and financial discipline.

The company also announced a new chief financial officer, adding leadership-transition uncertainty as investors evaluate execution and financial discipline. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity indicated heightened near-term bearish hedging and added to pressure on the shares.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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