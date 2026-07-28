Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $30,081.66 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $30,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 425,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,552,037.18. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Larry Madden sold 11,273 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $143,054.37.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Larry Madden sold 9,149 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $117,656.14.

On Monday, July 6th, Larry Madden sold 10,097 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $129,039.66.

On Monday, June 15th, Larry Madden sold 25,376 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $281,673.60.

On Monday, June 8th, Larry Madden sold 14,670 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $177,507.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Larry Madden sold 18,663 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $228,435.12.

On Monday, May 11th, Larry Madden sold 17,297 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $197,531.74.

On Friday, May 8th, Larry Madden sold 18,538 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $219,675.30.

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Viant Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 105,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,077. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.06. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $741.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Viant Technology had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viant Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viant Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Viant Technology by 81.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 190,248 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company's stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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