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Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Viavi Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Viavi Solutions currently carries a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with six buy ratings and three hold ratings among nine analysts. The average 12-month price target is $42.88.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting Q1 EPS of $0.27 versus the expected $0.24 on revenue of $406.8 million, which was also above estimates. Revenue jumped 42.8% from the same quarter a year earlier.
  • There has been notable insider selling and continued institutional interest: insiders sold 450,369 shares over the last three months, while hedge funds such as Capital World Investors and Invesco increased their stakes. Institutional investors now own 95.54% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.8750.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viavi Solutions

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,255 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $445,935.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,087,368.58. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $149,875.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,286.16. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,369 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,119. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,620,410 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $278,356,000 after purchasing an additional 664,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,846,226 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 231,570 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,145 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $118,915,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,351,211 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $95,373,000 after buying an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,513 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $67,886,000 after buying an additional 2,045,702 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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