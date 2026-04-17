Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.4870, with a volume of 2658652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 7.2%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -245.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,967,861.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,849,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,973,091.76. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,803. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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