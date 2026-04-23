Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 4117391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The company's revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 42,767 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,176,092.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,592,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,803,485. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 485,772 shares of company stock worth $12,736,803 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

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