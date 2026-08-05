Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.2 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 7,343,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 1.21. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $60.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $7,075,865.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,603,512.36. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1,277.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 11,616 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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