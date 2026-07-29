VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 8,447,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,354,634. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.470 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Barclays dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 31,134.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company's stock worth $287,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185,477 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,792,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VICI Properties by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,656,111 shares of the company's stock worth $314,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,538,927 shares of the company's stock worth $2,065,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,347,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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