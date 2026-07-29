VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.450-2.470 EPS.

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VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 8,447,862 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,354,634. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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