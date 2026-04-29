VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.440-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,028,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,897. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in VICI Properties by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,197 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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