Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.6667.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday.

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Key Stories Impacting Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong margin profile — Vicor reported Q1 EPS and revenue above consensus and showed year-over-year revenue growth and healthy margins, which underpinned investor optimism. Vicor Q1 results and press release

Q1 beat and strong margin profile — Vicor reported Q1 EPS and revenue above consensus and showed year-over-year revenue growth and healthy margins, which underpinned investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance raised above consensus — management set FY revenue guidance of $570.0M, higher than the Street’s ~$544M estimate, suggesting a stronger full-year demand outlook. (company guidance update)

FY2026 revenue guidance raised above consensus — management set FY revenue guidance of $570.0M, higher than the Street’s ~$544M estimate, suggesting a stronger full-year demand outlook. (company guidance update) Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and capacity expansion — Needham/other analysts reiterated constructive views, raised targets and highlighted rising backlog and planned capacity increases, reinforcing the growth narrative. Vicor: Raising Capacity and Guidance

Analyst support and capacity expansion — Needham/other analysts reiterated constructive views, raised targets and highlighted rising backlog and planned capacity increases, reinforcing the growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and disclosures available — full Q1 earnings call transcript and investor materials provide more detail on bookings, channel mix and timing; these will determine whether the strength is durable. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and disclosures available — full Q1 earnings call transcript and investor materials provide more detail on bookings, channel mix and timing; these will determine whether the strength is durable. Negative Sentiment: Q2 revenue guide below consensus — management issued Q2 revenue guidance of $126.0M versus consensus near $135M, signaling near-term demand variability that can pressure expectations if not explained by seasonality or timing. (company guidance update)

Q2 revenue guide below consensus — management issued Q2 revenue guidance of $126.0M versus consensus near $135M, signaling near-term demand variability that can pressure expectations if not explained by seasonality or timing. (company guidance update) Negative Sentiment: Early session weakness flagged by market reporting — some pre-market coverage highlighted downside pressure ahead of the open as investors parsed the mixed guidance. Vicor moving lower in pre-market session

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $7,905,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,855,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,750,119,987.60. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 7,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $1,363,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,489.66. This represents a 28.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,663 shares of company stock worth $122,253,776. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vicor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 38.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 56.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Price Performance

Vicor stock opened at $246.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35 and a beta of 1.97. Vicor has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $256.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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