Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $374,772.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) Director Andrew D'amico sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.31, for a total transaction of $374,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $374,772. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew D'amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Andrew D'amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total value of $171,211.95.

On Monday, May 4th, Andrew D'amico sold 7,512 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.89, for a total value of $1,899,709.68.

On Monday, April 27th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $221,600.00.

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Vicor Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $15.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.56. 844,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,194. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $316.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average of $153.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 2.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 1,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 13,750.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 277 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 189.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Vicor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer urged patience on Vicor, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to run after its sharp re-rating on strong AI infrastructure demand. Jim Cramer on Vicor: “If You Don’t Own It, Please Be Patient”

Jim Cramer urged patience on Vicor, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to run after its sharp re-rating on strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted record data-center demand for Vicor’s power products, helping fuel bullish momentum in the shares. IBD Stock Of The Day Vicor Jumps 20% In A Day On Record Data-Center Demand

Recent coverage highlighted record data-center demand for Vicor’s power products, helping fuel bullish momentum in the shares. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings beat, with revenue and EPS above expectations, supports the case that fundamental performance is improving alongside AI-related demand.

The company’s recent earnings beat, with revenue and EPS above expectations, supports the case that fundamental performance is improving alongside AI-related demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive, with a consensus Buy rating, though some targets still sit below the stock’s recent trading range.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive, with a consensus Buy rating, though some targets still sit below the stock’s recent trading range. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares this week, including Director Andrew D’Amico, VP Kemble Morrison, and executive Michael McNamara, which may pressure sentiment and raise profit-taking concerns. Insider Selling: Vicor NASDAQ: VICR Director Sells 565 Shares of Stock

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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