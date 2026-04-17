Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $217.00 and last traded at $214.5950, with a volume of 100527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.10.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Vicor Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 38,587 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $6,493,034.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 190,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,112,310.26. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,608,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,429,171.02. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 625,863 shares of company stock worth $114,379,176. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 13.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vicor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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