Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29, FiscalAI reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $435.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million.

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Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.97. 771,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,209. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Victory Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company's stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 10,834 shares of the company's stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

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