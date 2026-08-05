Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Victrex plc (LON:VCT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 823 and last traded at GBX 821.75, with a volume of 215338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 811.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 575 price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 600 to GBX 680 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 595 price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Victrex to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 725 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 663.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCT

Victrex Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The firm has a market cap of £711.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 662 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 646.75.

Victrex (LON:VCT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 17.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £147.10 million for the quarter. Victrex had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victrex plc will post 73.1078905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

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