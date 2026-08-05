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Videndum (LON:VID) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Videndum logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • First-half results were weak: Like-for-like revenue was broadly flat, with more than £6 million in Manfrotto ONE sales delayed by production issues, while project delays and higher freight costs pushed additional revenue into the second half.
  • Cost controls and refinancing improved the financial position: EBITDA reached £3 million, operating cash flow was £2.3 million, and inventory fell by £10 million. Net debt declined by about £110 million to £39.3 million, with £25 million of liquidity at June-end.
  • Management expects a stronger second half: Deferred orders, new products and expanded Asian distribution are expected to support recovery, while the company maintained its medium-term revenue and margin targets. Shares rose 5.5% following the announcement.
  • Interested in Videndum? Here are five stocks we like better.

Videndum (LON:VID - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (66.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Videndum had a negative net margin of 30.14% and a negative return on equity of 178.70%.

Here are the key takeaways from Videndum's conference call:

  • First-half performance was weak: like-for-like revenue was broadly flat, while the company missed more than £6 million of expected Manfrotto ONE sales because of automated production-line problems. Middle East project delays and elevated freight costs also deferred revenue into the second half.
  • Cost reductions and working-capital management improved profitability and cash generation, with EBITDA rising to £3 million, operating cash flow reaching £2.3 million, and inventory reduced by £10 million. Management expects £8 million of full-year savings.
  • The refinancing materially strengthened the balance sheet, reducing net debt by roughly £110 million through an £85 million equity raise, debt equitization and lender write-offs. Net debt stood at £39.3 million and liquidity at £25 million at June-end, well above the £5 million covenant.
  • Management expects performance to improve in the second half as deferred orders, 26 new product lines and expanded Asian sales channels contribute, and it maintained its medium-term target of £350 million in revenue with mid-teen EBITDA margins. A new CEO, Jan Peter Tewes, will start on August 17 to lead sales, channel management and operational improvement.

Videndum Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of VID traded up GBX 13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 250. 728,177 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 946.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.85. Videndum has a 1 year low of GBX 215 and a 1 year high of £190.40. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 364.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 948.17.

Videndum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market. Videndum's customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises. Our product portfolio includes camera supports, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, bags, backgrounds and motion control, audio capture and noise reduction equipment.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Videndum (LON:VID)

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