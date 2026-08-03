Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

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Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 0.2%

VMD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 400,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Frazier sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $858,068.08. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,457. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,652 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: VMD is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

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