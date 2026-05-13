Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells $16,306.00 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $16,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 290,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,055,860.12. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,970 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $21,059.30.

On Friday, May 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 778 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $8,449.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,852 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $20,075.68.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 719 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $7,952.14.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $10,638.40.

On Monday, May 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,258 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $13,611.56.

On Friday, May 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 697 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $7,646.09.

On Thursday, April 30th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,795 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $19,619.35.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,527 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $16,506.87.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 997 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $10,897.21.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 296,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,589. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.30. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 671,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VINP

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here