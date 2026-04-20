Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 1,701 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $18,847.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 315,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,094.44. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,717 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $29,723.98.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,590 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $27,479.90.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,421 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $15,247.33.

On Monday, April 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,890 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $19,920.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 269 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,878.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,985 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $21,041.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,894 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $19,962.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 445 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $4,605.75.

On Monday, April 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,470 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $15,493.80.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 659 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $6,866.78.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 1.0%

Vinci Compass Investments stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. 40,537 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,844. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%.The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 49,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VINP

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here