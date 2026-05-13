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Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 4,310 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Vinci Compass Investments logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Insider selling continued: Vinci Compass Investments insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares on May 12 at an average price of $10.52, totaling about $45,341. The sale was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and he has also sold shares repeatedly in recent days.
  • Stock and fundamentals: VINP fell slightly to $10.51 and has traded between $9.20 and $13.61 over the past year. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.23, missing estimates, and revenue also came in below expectations.
  • Dividend and analyst outlook: Vinci Compass announced a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable June 8, implying a 6.5% yield. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a price target of $14.00, though some firms have recently downgraded the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vinci Compass Investments.

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $45,341.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,073,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,221.20. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 11th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,477 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $58,549.13.
  • On Friday, May 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,161 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $23,468.46.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,146 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $55,782.64.
  • On Wednesday, May 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,992 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $22,031.52.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,713 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $29,571.70.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,493 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $37,794.26.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,937 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $21,248.89.
  • On Thursday, April 30th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,987 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,507.91.
  • On Wednesday, April 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,245 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $45,888.45.
  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,768 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $30,254.24.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 296,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,589. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $687.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VINP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Compass Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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