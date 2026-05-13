Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells $58,549.13 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,477 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $58,549.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,077,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,519,757.80. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $45,341.20.

On Friday, May 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,161 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $23,468.46.

On Thursday, May 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,146 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $55,782.64.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,992 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $22,031.52.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,713 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $29,571.70.

On Monday, May 4th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,493 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $37,794.26.

On Friday, May 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,937 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $21,248.89.

On Thursday, April 30th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,987 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,507.91.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,245 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $45,888.45.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,768 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $30,254.24.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 0.2%

VINP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 296,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.30. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VINP

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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