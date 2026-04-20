Free Trial
→ PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now … (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Vinci logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vinci shares gapped down pre-market from $40.70 to an open of $39.22 and last traded at $39.33 on volume of 17,008, with the 50‑day SMA at $38.95 and the 200‑day SMA at $36.29.
  • Analysts hold a consensus of “Moderate Buy” (three Buy, two Hold); recent notes include Zacks upgrading to Hold, RBC and Deutsche Bank reiterating Outperform/Buy, and Erste downgrading to Hold.
  • The company shows a debt‑to‑equity of 0.87 and tight liquidity metrics (quick ratio 0.82, current ratio 0.85), signaling moderate leverage and limited short‑term coverage.
  • Interested in Vinci? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.70, but opened at $39.22. Vinci shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 17,008 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vinci from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci

Vinci Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29.

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Vinci OTCMKTS: VCISY is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group's activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci's principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vinci Right Now?

Before you consider Vinci, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci wasn't on the list.

While Vinci currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”?
Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”?
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines