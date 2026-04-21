VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Trading 14.8% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report) traded up 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.9940. 207,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 511,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VFS

VinFast Auto Trading Up 14.0%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam's Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company's vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

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