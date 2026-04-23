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VinFast Auto Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VFS)

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
VinFast Auto logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Investors bought 2,196 call options on VinFast on Thursday, a 123% increase versus the typical volume of 985, indicating unusually high call activity.
  • Several hedge funds opened small new positions in VinFast, while analysts are mixed — three Buys, one Hold and one Sell — giving a consensus rating of "Hold" with a $5.83 price target.
  • Shares traded at $4.27 (market cap ~$9.98B); the company reported EPS -$0.60 but beat revenue expectations ($1.57B vs $1.12B), and sell-side analysts forecast about -1.21 EPS for the year.
  • Interested in VinFast Auto? Here are five stocks we like better.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,196 call options on the company. This is an increase of 123% compared to the typical volume of 985 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Price Performance

VFS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 686,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,585. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.73. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto, founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of Vietnam's Vingroup, specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related mobility solutions. Headquartered in Haiphong, Vietnam, the company operates an integrated production complex that houses research and development, manufacturing and assembly facilities. Backed by Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product line from its first electric SUV, the VF e34, launched in late 2021, to a diverse portfolio of battery electric cars and electric scooters.

The company's vehicle lineup includes the VF 8 and VF 9 sport utility vehicles, as well as electric passenger cars tailored for markets in Asia, North America and Europe.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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