Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VIPS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vipshop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $18.50 price target on Vipshop and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.20.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Trading Up 0.8%

VIPS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 1,826,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,038. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vipshop by 8,472.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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