Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $135.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.

Here are the key takeaways from Vir Biotechnology's conference call:

Hepatitis delta efficacy data remained strong: In the 96-week SOLSTICE analysis, 88% of patients receiving elebsiran plus tobevibart achieved undetectable virus versus 53% with tobevibart alone, alongside durable ALT improvements and no treatment-related serious adverse events or discontinuations.

In the 96-week SOLSTICE analysis, 88% of patients receiving elebsiran plus tobevibart achieved undetectable virus versus 53% with tobevibart alone, alongside durable ALT improvements and no treatment-related serious adverse events or discontinuations. Vir completed enrollment in all three registrational ECLIPSE studies, with topline data expected from ECLIPSE 1 in the fourth quarter of 2026 and ECLIPSE 2 and 3 in the first quarter of 2027. The company highlighted ECLIPSE 2’s bulevirtide-switch data as a potential launch differentiator.

The oncology pipeline advanced rapidly following the Astellas collaboration, with VIR-5500 enrolling multiple monotherapy and combination expansion cohorts and potential phase III trials targeted for 2027. Additional data from HER2-targeted VIR-5818 are expected in the second half of 2026.

Vir ended the quarter with approximately $1.01 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after receiving $315 million from Astellas, extending projected cash runway into the second half of 2028.

in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after receiving $315 million from Astellas, extending projected cash runway into the second half of 2028. Management acknowledged ongoing senior leadership recruitment, including searches for a new chief medical officer and chief financial officer, while the company continues to manage simultaneous hepatitis delta and oncology development programs.

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Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.7%

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 1,444,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,491.20. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,759 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 39.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

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