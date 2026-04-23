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Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Virginia National Bankshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • $0.36 quarterly dividend announced, payable May 29 to shareholders of record on May 13 (ex-dividend date May 13), implying an annualized dividend and a 3.5% yield.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results with $0.97 EPS on $14.4 million in revenue, a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.02%.
  • Shares traded at about $41.43 with a market cap of $224.6 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.11) and a 1‑year range of $34.81–$44.57.
  • Interested in Virginia National Bankshares? Here are five stocks we like better.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VABK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.43. 4,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $224.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Virginia National Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services across its regional footprint.

Its product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings. On the lending side, Virginia National Bank provides commercial loans, business lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate mortgages, construction financing and consumer installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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