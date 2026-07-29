Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Viridian Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Viridian Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 2026 results on August 5 before the market opens, with analysts forecasting a loss of $1.02 per share and revenue of approximately $31,000.
  • The company reported a better-than-expected loss in the previous quarter, while revenue rose 95.8% year over year to $140,000. Analysts expect full-year losses of about $4 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $38.79 versus the stock’s recent price of $19.51.
  • Interested in Viridian Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($1.0229) per share and revenue of $0.0310 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 490.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company's revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,176,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,090,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,545,776. The trade was a 30.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 805.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,225 shares of the company's stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,284 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,439,414 shares of the company's stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,879,000 after acquiring an additional 912,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,122,532 shares of the company's stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 851,989 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: VRDN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company's lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Viridian Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Viridian Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viridian Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Viridian Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines