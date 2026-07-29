Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($1.0229) per share and revenue of $0.0310 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 490.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The company's revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,176,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,090,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,545,776. The trade was a 30.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 805.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,225 shares of the company's stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,284 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,439,414 shares of the company's stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,879,000 after acquiring an additional 912,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,122,532 shares of the company's stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 851,989 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: VRDN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company's lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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