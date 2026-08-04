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Virnetx (NASDAQ:VHC) Stock Price Up 4.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Virnetx logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Virnetx shares rose 4.3% to $13.56, with trading volume about 20% above the average. The stock remains below its 200-day moving average of $15.10 and has a market capitalization of approximately $56.8 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell” rating, Wall Street Zen also rates the stock “sell,” and MarketBeat reports an overall average rating of “Sell.” Virnetx reported a quarterly loss of $1.16 per share.
  • Institutional investors increased their positions, but institutions and hedge funds collectively own only 10.37% of the company. Virnetx focuses on licensing secure communications, encrypted networking, and network-security technologies.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Virnetx.

Virnetx Holding Corp (NASDAQ:VHC - Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 23,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 19,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Virnetx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virnetx to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on VHC

Virnetx Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $56.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.29.

Virnetx (NASDAQ:VHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virnetx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Virnetx by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,165 shares of the company's stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virnetx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virnetx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virnetx by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,447 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virnetx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company's stock.

Virnetx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VirnetX Holding Corp. is a U.S.-based technology company focused on secure communications and network security technologies. The company develops, owns and licenses intellectual property covering methods and systems for encrypted communications, virtual private networks and secure domain name resolution. VirnetX's work centers on technologies designed to protect data in transit and enable private, authenticated connections across public networks.

VirnetX's offerings are primarily deployed through licensing arrangements and technology integrations rather than through mass-market consumer products.

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