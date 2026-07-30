Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

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Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,920. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 51.63%. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 516,366 shares of the company's stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 111,437 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,928,509 shares of the company's stock worth $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 569,057 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,377,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company's stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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