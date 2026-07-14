Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Stock Price Down 5.9% - What's Next?

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.04 and last traded at $60.8560. 392,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,268,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Trading Down 6.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 51.63%. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, DV Trading LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company's stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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