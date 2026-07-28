Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock's current price.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.50.

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Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.4%

VIRT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.60. 68,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,972. The firm's 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,370,400 shares of the company's stock worth $84,149,000 after acquiring an additional 926,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,132,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,730,000 after acquiring an additional 842,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,143 shares of the company's stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 692,643 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $22,377,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,928,509 shares of the company's stock worth $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 569,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company's stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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