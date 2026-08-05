Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) COO David Robert Malcolm Allan Sells 35,769 Shares

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) COO David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 35,769 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $57,588.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,493.22. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Robert Malcolm Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 9,002 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $15,303.40.

On Monday, August 3rd, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 81,879 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $120,362.13.

On Thursday, July 30th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 78,259 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $122,084.04.

On Wednesday, July 29th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 74,270 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $118,832.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 220,821 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $395,269.59.

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Virtuix Trading Up 5.3%

VTIX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 1,089,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,789. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTIX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Virtuix from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtuix from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Virtuix in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtuix currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTIX

Virtuix Company Profile

Virtuix NASDAQ: VTIX is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

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