Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) COO Sells $120,362.13 in Stock

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) COO David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 81,879 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $120,362.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 44,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,813.37. This represents a 64.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Robert Malcolm Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 9,002 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $15,303.40.

On Tuesday, August 4th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 35,769 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $57,588.09.

On Thursday, July 30th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 78,259 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $122,084.04.

On Wednesday, July 29th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 74,270 shares of Virtuix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $118,832.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 220,821 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $395,269.59.

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Virtuix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 1,089,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,789. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.96.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTIX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Virtuix in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Virtuix from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Virtuix from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTIX

About Virtuix

Virtuix NASDAQ: VTIX is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

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