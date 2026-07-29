Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $412.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the credit-card processor's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on V. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $405.12.

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Visa Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $366.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $338.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.25.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.40 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,871. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus estimate. Growth was supported by double-digit increases in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions, indicating resilient consumer and business spending. Visa Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Visa reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus estimate. Growth was supported by double-digit increases in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions, indicating resilient consumer and business spending. Positive Sentiment: Job cuts could improve efficiency and profitability. Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily in technology and product operations. Management said the restructuring will help fund growth in consumer payments, business-to-business services, money movement and stablecoin-related products, while artificial intelligence reshapes internal operations. Visa Workforce Reduction

Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 positions, or 7% of its workforce, primarily in technology and product operations. Management said the restructuring will help fund growth in consumer payments, business-to-business services, money movement and stablecoin-related products, while artificial intelligence reshapes internal operations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Erste Group Bank upgraded Visa from “Hold” to “Buy,” adding support to the bullish view following the earnings beat. Erste Group Upgrades Visa

Erste Group Bank upgraded Visa from “Hold” to “Buy,” adding support to the bullish view following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: New growth initiatives offer longer-term potential. Visa is expanding Visa Direct for government disbursements and developing stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits and wallet infrastructure. These initiatives could broaden Visa’s money-movement business, but near-term revenue contribution remains uncertain. Visa Direct Modernizes Government Payouts

Visa is expanding Visa Direct for government disbursements and developing stablecoin settlement, tokenized deposits and wallet infrastructure. These initiatives could broaden Visa’s money-movement business, but near-term revenue contribution remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Margin concerns limited the earnings reaction. Although Visa beat estimates, shares slipped in extended trading as investors focused on profitability pressures, restructuring execution and the potential costs of AI-driven transformation. The stock is also trading near its 52-week high, leaving less room for disappointment. Visa Stock and Margin Concerns

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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