Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Up 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $371.11 and last traded at $369.5950. Approximately 7,416,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,994,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.67.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioCatch’s behavioral-biometrics technology analyzes typing patterns, touchscreen movements, device handling and other signals to identify suspicious activity before a payment is initiated. Integrating that capability with Visa’s fraud-detection systems could improve transaction approvals, reduce false declines and make Visa’s network more valuable to banks and merchants. Visa to buy cybersecurity firm BioCatch for $2.4 billion amid surge in AI-powered scams

BioCatch’s behavioral-biometrics technology analyzes typing patterns, touchscreen movements, device handling and other signals to identify suspicious activity before a payment is initiated. Integrating that capability with Visa’s fraud-detection systems could improve transaction approvals, reduce false declines and make Visa’s network more valuable to banks and merchants. Positive Sentiment: The acquisition could expand Visa’s higher-growth, recurring value-added services business beyond transaction fees and help diversify revenue from interchange-fee regulation, alternative payment rails and changes in consumer spending. BioCatch reportedly serves more than 350 financial institutions and protects approximately 1.8 billion devices, giving Visa a potential base for cross-selling. Visa’s BioCatch Deal Could Make Fraud Prevention a Bigger Business

The acquisition could expand Visa’s higher-growth, recurring value-added services business beyond transaction fees and help diversify revenue from interchange-fee regulation, alternative payment rails and changes in consumer spending. BioCatch reportedly serves more than 350 financial institutions and protects approximately 1.8 billion devices, giving Visa a potential base for cross-selling. Positive Sentiment: Visa also highlighted strong payment activity surrounding FIFA World Cup matches in Canada, with matchday spending rising as much as 24.6% in Toronto and 12.7% in Vancouver versus the comparable 2025 period. The data reinforces Visa’s role in facilitating spending during major global events, although the impact is temporary. Visa data shows FIFA World Cup 2026 drove spending lift in Canada’s host cities

Visa also highlighted strong payment activity surrounding FIFA World Cup matches in Canada, with matchday spending rising as much as 24.6% in Toronto and 12.7% in Vancouver versus the comparable 2025 period. The data reinforces Visa’s role in facilitating spending during major global events, although the impact is temporary. Neutral Sentiment: New stablecoin and commercial-credit initiatives using Visa’s network could broaden future payment volumes and embedded-finance opportunities, but the announcements are early-stage and offer limited near-term earnings visibility.

New stablecoin and commercial-credit initiatives using Visa’s network could broaden future payment volumes and embedded-finance opportunities, but the announcements are early-stage and offer limited near-term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: BioCatch’s all-cash purchase represents substantial capital deployment, and the financial benefits will depend on regulatory approval, integration and successful adoption by Visa’s banking clients. Visa’s elevated valuation—along with recent insider selling—leaves less room for execution disappointments.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $416.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $413.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $662.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.85 and a 200-day moving average of $325.92.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.40 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 50.78%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 101,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,831,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here