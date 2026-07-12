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Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from five research firms, with an average 12-month price target of $24.00.
  • The stock rose 1.7% in Friday trading to $44.79, while the company reported a recent quarter with EPS of $0.05 and revenue of $839.24 million, both ahead of expectations.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share and continues to see strong institutional interest, with 93.66% of shares owned by institutional investors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 2,896,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,478.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11,394.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 175,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 173,886 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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Analyst Recommendations for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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