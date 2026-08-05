Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Down 9.2% - Here's What Happened

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.29. Approximately 1,742,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,567,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

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Key Vishay Intertechnology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vishay Intertechnology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vishay reported second-quarter EPS of $0.19 , exceeding the $0.15 consensus estimate and improving from a $0.07 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 16.6% year over year to approximately $918.6 million , above expectations near $897 million. Vishay Intertechnology Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Vishay reported second-quarter EPS of , exceeding the $0.15 consensus estimate and improving from a $0.07 loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 16.6% year over year to approximately , above expectations near $897 million. Positive Sentiment: Management guided third-quarter revenue to $945 million–$975 million , well above the approximately $925.6 million analyst consensus, indicating continued demand momentum. Vishay Reports Strong Q2 2026 Results

Management guided third-quarter revenue to , well above the approximately $925.6 million analyst consensus, indicating continued demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $45 price target, while Raymond James began coverage at Outperform with a $40 target, both implying upside based on the referenced trading levels. Needham Starts Vishay at Buy

Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $45 price target, while Raymond James began coverage at Outperform with a $40 target, both implying upside based on the referenced trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Vishay introduced TSOP15300 infrared receiver modules supporting major remote-control codes. The product could broaden its consumer-electronics offering, but near-term financial impact is not quantified. Vishay TSOP15300 Series IR Receivers

Vishay introduced TSOP15300 infrared receiver modules supporting major remote-control codes. The product could broaden its consumer-electronics offering, but near-term financial impact is not quantified. Negative Sentiment: Although earnings and revenue exceeded estimates, profitability remains weak: the reported net margin was only 0.07% and return on equity was 0.22%. The market may also be disappointed that third-quarter EPS guidance was not provided in the available update.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 9.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,541.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $918.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $897.03 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $256,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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