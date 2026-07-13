Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.67, but opened at $42.00. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $42.2740, with a volume of 640,503 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,250.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.Vishay Intertechnology's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company's stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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